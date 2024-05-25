Anti-aircraft guns of the 110th brigade destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk direction. This is the eighth downed plane on the account of fighters in the last 20 days.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Last month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The Main Directorate of Intelligence said that the plane was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine. This was done by the same means used to attack the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.