The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million

The United States has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million, according to the Pentagonʼs website.

This is already the 58th aid package from August 2021 that will be provided to Ukraine by the administration of President Joe Biden from the reserves of the US Department of Defense. He must provide Ukraine with the most urgent weapons.

The package includes:

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

60 mm mortar shells;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

small arms, additional cartridges for small arms and grenades;

anti-tank mines;

helmets, body armor and means of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection;

spare parts, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later noted that the package contains "extremely necessary long-range missiles."

“This package is critical right now, when the enemy has intensified attacks along the front line. Today in Kharkiv, I saw with my own eyes how important it is to strengthen our soldiers to protect our people, our cities and communities," he wrote.