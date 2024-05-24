The government obliged “Oblenergo” to make the blackout schedules fair

The government approved a resolution that obliges “Oblenergo” to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages for consumers.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Last time we also talked about the importance of fair blackout schedules. Today we are approving the relevant government resolution, which obliges ʼOblenergoʼ to ensure an even and fair sequence of blackouts," said the prime minister.

Priority energy supply will be provided to critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises and institutions implementing mobilization.

In addition, the government supported the draft law, which will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and solve the issue of debts in the balancing market.

Thus, it is proposed to create special accounts for a wide range of subjects, which will allow to ensure an acceptable level of settlements. This will allow us to reduce the debts to “Ukrenergo” and improve the situation with the stability of the Ukrainian energy system.

Shmyhal named three key tasks:

decentralization of the power system and development of renewable energy;

further integration with the EU and expansion of opportunities for importing electricity;

repairs and restoration of what is now critically important to restore.

On May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy and "Ukrenergo" to ensure fair blackout schedules. As a result of the attacks, the energy system lost 8 GW of capacity. Because of this, Ukraine continues to record electricity imports from Europe. But the maximum opportunity for import is 1.7 GW, and this is not enough to fully cover the deficit.

At the same time, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Ukraine is negotiating to increase imports from the EU in order to compensate for generating capacity, but did not specify the volume of imports.