Soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down a Russian fighter over the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka.

The military was reminded that the day before, on May 22, a Russian Su-25 was shot down in the Pokrovsky direction.

"And already today, the unstoppable anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th OMBr sniper-fired one more Su. Muscovites still lack the nerve to understand that we will not give them the opportunity to litter our airspace with their flying iron. We will continue to knock down," says the description.