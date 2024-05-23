The Netherlands and its partners will allocate €175 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with its allies, will purchase additional military equipment worth €175 million for Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

She emphasized that Ukraine needs more resources for defense against air attacks and for defense at sea.

"Thus, the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) announced the purchase of material resources in the amount of €175 million with co-financing from the Netherlands," the minister wrote.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified that this package will include radars, anti-drone systems and small boats.