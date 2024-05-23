The guy who set off fireworks at night in Kyiv was declared of suspicion

A resident of the Darnytsky district of Kyiv set off fireworks at 3:30 a.m. on May 23, despite the ban and curfew.

The district prosecutorʼs office of the city of Kyiv notified the 25-year-old man of suspicion of gross violation of public order (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"At half past four in the morning, part of the district was in darkness due to a power outage, so bright flashes and loud explosions scared the residents of high-rise buildings," the prosecutorʼs office notes.

The suspect explained his act by the fact that "he was interested in seeing the sound and light effects of fireworks that he found in the garbage the day before."

For hooliganism, he faces punishment in the form of a fine or probation supervision for a term of up to five years, or restriction of freedom for the same term.