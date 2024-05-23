1 000 companies have already become residents of “Diia.City”

A thousand companies have joined the special tax regime for the “Diia.City” IT industry. This is stated in the message "Diia". In the first quarter of 2024, residents paid about UAH 4 billion in taxes.

"Diia.City" is a special legal and tax regime that provides companies with a more favorable tax burden and incentives for reinvestment and attracting additional financing. Companies can also use venture investment tools and tools for building a transparent corporate structure.

About 50 companies join "Diia.City" every month. More than 70 000 people currently work in resident companies. To become a resident, you need to submit an online application.