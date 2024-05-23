The adjuster of the missile attack on the Yavoriv training ground was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2022, 64 people died there

The Lviv court sentenced the adjuster of the Russian missile attack on the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region, which killed 64 people in March 2022.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Oleksandr Kostorny, a 73-year-old resident of Lviv and retired KGB Major of the USSR since 1990, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code).

Prosecutors proved that the man collected data on the location of military facilities, weapons and critical infrastructure facilities in the region, found out detailed information about the Yavoriv training ground and the location of barracks and dormitories, and then sent a map-diagram of the training ground to agents of the Russian FSB via Telegram.