Men still need a document from the territorial recruit centers to cross the border — the “Rezerv+” app is not suitable

When crossing the state border, border guards do not take into account "Reserv+", as it is only needed to update their data. But at the border, a document from the territorial recruit center (TRC) is required.
The representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andrii Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon on May 23.
According to him, border guards only take paper military registration documents issued by territorial recruiting centers.
"This [“Rezerv+” app] is only for updating your data and exclusively for citizens. Because our employees at the border do not take this program into account. We check only a paper document — a military registration document with the appropriate markings from those persons who we have additionally started to check for the presence of this document," he explained.
Demchenko said that since March 2024, information interaction between the databases has been established between the State Border Service and the Ministry of Defense.
Despite this, border guards take into account only the military registration document issued by the TRC. It must contain the necessary marks about suspension or removal from military registration.
- On May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine. Now all conscripts aged 18-60 must specify their address of residence, contact numbers, e-mail addresses and other military registration data by July 16.
- It will be possible to update your data both at the TRC or administrative service centers, which operate throughout the country, and online — in the new application from the Ministry of Defense "Rezerv+", which provides access to information in the registry of conscripts "Oberih". At the same time, updating the data through the TRC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, the conscript will also receive a corresponding mark in the military card.