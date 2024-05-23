Men still need a document from the territorial recruit centers to cross the border — the “Rezerv+” app is not suitable

When crossing the state border, border guards do not take into account "Reserv+", as it is only needed to update their data. But at the border, a document from the territorial recruit center (TRC) is required.

The representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) Andrii Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon on May 23.

According to him, border guards only take paper military registration documents issued by territorial recruiting centers.

"This [“Rezerv+” app] is only for updating your data and exclusively for citizens. Because our employees at the border do not take this program into account. We check only a paper document — a military registration document with the appropriate markings from those persons who we have additionally started to check for the presence of this document," he explained.

Demchenko said that since March 2024, information interaction between the databases has been established between the State Border Service and the Ministry of Defense.

Despite this, border guards take into account only the military registration document issued by the TRC. It must contain the necessary marks about suspension or removal from military registration.