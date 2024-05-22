Ukraine identified 357 Russian soldiers and collaborators suspected of war crimes

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified 357 Russian servicemen and representatives of the occupation authorities who are suspected of committing war crimes.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote about this on the X network.

According to him, they are suspected of committing intentional murders, torture and ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war. 83 persons have already been convicted.

"However, the real number of such crimes, including those committed in temporarily occupied territories and in places of detention located on the territory of Russia, is much higher," the Prosecutor General noted.

He added that he discussed the war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine with the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, executions without due trial or arbitrary executions, Morris Tidball-Binz.