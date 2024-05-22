The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on subsidies for bookstores and book certificates

On May 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11251 on stimulating the development of Ukrainian book publishing and book distribution in the second reading and as a whole, according to the project card.

The document was supported by 299 MPs.

The law provides for subsidies to bookstores and state aid for the purchase of books for Ukrainians, explains project co-author Yevhenia Kravchuk.

After the law enters into force in 2024, book certificates worth 908 hryvnias will be given to 18-year-old Ukrainians, and with the end of martial law, also one of the parents after the birth of a child.

It will be possible to use this right during the year and do it through "Diia" app.

In addition, the law provides for a state subsidy to reimburse the costs of renting bookstore premises. According to Kravchuk, the document defines a clear procedure for providing subsidies:

a list of documents (it will be possible to submit duly certified copies);

clear deadlines for consideration of applications — 10 days;

publication of results — 5 days.

According to the Ukrainian Institute of Books, in 2023, 17% of Ukrainians read (and listened to audio) books daily. The share of respondents who never read books was at the level of 30%.