The project of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the review of borders in the Baltic Sea has disappeared from the governmentʼs website

The draft government resolution, developed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in which it was proposed to change the Russian borders in the Baltic Sea, has disappeared from the Russian portal of projects of normative legal acts.

Journalists of the Estonian publication Postimees drew attention to this.

Now the project page says that it has been removed. A copy of the document remained on the website archiving service at the link.

In the text of the project, it was said that the border change in the Baltiysk, Zelenohradsk and in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland was supposed to allow the use of the corresponding water areas as internal sea waters of Russia.

Also, according to the document, Russia intended to adjust the border coordinates in the area of several islands in the Gulf of Finland and near the northern entrance cape of the Narva River. On the border with Lithuania, the areas of the Curonian Spit and the Baltic Sea, as well as the areas of Cape Taran, came under review.

The news caused concern among the diplomats of Finland and Lithuania. Both countries announced a new "hybrid attack" by Russia. In response, the press secretary of the Kremlin Dmitrii Peskov stated that the proposal of the Ministry of Defense has no political basis, and suggested that journalists contact the Ministry of Defense for comments. And later the project disappeared from the site.