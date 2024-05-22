The president signed the law on domestic workers. The main points

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law No. 5695, which regulates the work of domestic workers and should reduce the level of undeclared work.

This is evidenced by the card of the draft law.

The new law defines the status of a domestic worker, thanks to which he will be able to get work experience and, after reaching the appropriate age, issue a pension.

The law introduces the concept of "domestic work" into the legislation, provides employees with social protection, and also defines the following:

Domestic work is work performed for a household under an employment contract.

Domestic work is not considered work for the household, which is performed by a person irregularly and for no more than 40 hours per month.

An employment contract is concluded with domestic workers, which is the main document that certifies the creation, change and termination of employment relations, defines the rights and obligations of the parties, and is also the basis for admitting a domestic worker to work after the employer has notified the central executive body, which implements the state policy on the administration of a single contribution to mandatory state social insurance, on hiring a domestic worker in accordance with the procedure established by the government.

The employment contract is concluded in writing in two copies, which have the same legal force and are kept by each of the parties.

It is not allowed to hire an employee younger than 16 years old.

It is possible to include paid or free housing for the employee in the employment contract, prohibiting the employer from independently deducting the cost of living from the salary. In addition, the employer must give at least two weeks notice of the dismissal of the employee. And if the employer encroaches on the honor and dignity of the employee, the latter can be fired instantly.