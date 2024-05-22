The Russians once again hit Kharkiv. There are victims

Today, at 1:45 p.m., the Russians once again struck the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv. At least nine people are now known to be injured. The trolleybus driver is in serious condition. Medics provide assistance to all the wounded.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

It is known about ignition in an apartment building, as well as at a gas station. The impact damaged cars, houses, shops, cafes and a playground.

Previously, the Russians bombarded the city with guided air bombs — at 13:17 the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of anti-aircraft missiles, and at 13:29 they repeated them.