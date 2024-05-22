The Verkhovna Rada supported a single roaming zone with the EU

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading draft law No. 10265 on a single roaming zone with the EU (Roam-Like-AtHome/RLAH), which implements the norms of European legislation on roaming. Next, the draft law must be signed by the Speaker of the Parliament, and after that by the President of Ukraine.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) reported this.

After the entry into force of the law, Ukrainians traveling in EU countries will use national tariffs for mobile communication for 4 months. At the same time, no additional fees will be charged for roaming services.

EU citizens will have the same rights when visiting Ukraine.

The draft law generally provides for the transition of Ukraine to the norms of European legislation on roaming. The approval of European rules is a necessary condition for the creation of a single roaming zone of Ukraine and the EU.

Currently, temporary free roaming is available for Ukrainians in the EU. Mobile operators introduced it on a voluntary basis after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.