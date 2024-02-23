Parliament supported the draft law on a single roaming zone with the EU

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 10265 "On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Implementation of European Legislation on Roaming."

The Ministry of Statistics writes about this.

The document provides that Ukrainians will be able to use national mobile phone tariffs without paying additional money for roaming during four months when they are in the countries of the European Union.

This draft law is a step towards European integration and the creation of a single digital market with the EU.

If the law is adopted, EU citizens will also be able not to pay additional fees and use domestic tariffs on the territory of Ukraine.