The Verkhovna Rada adopted a moratorium on the bankruptcy of critical infrastructure facilities

At its meeting on May 22, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities during martial law and for two years after its termination. This draft law was submitted to the parliament in December 2022.

Today, it was finally accepted as a whole — 227 MPs expressed their support, reports the representative of "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The document stipulates that disputes (cases), the subject of which is the stateʼs ownership of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities, and/or the restoration of the solvency of such facilities or their bankruptcy, will not be subject to judicial review within the established terms.

The law will enter into force on the day following its publication and will be applied exclusively to economic companies whose shares were forcibly alienated under martial law before this law entered into force.