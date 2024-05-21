Media: Germany will allocate another €3.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year

Germany plans to increase military aid to Ukraine by another €3.8 billion this year.

This was reported by a Reuters source.

A few days earlier, similar information was reported by the German publication Bild.

So far, Berlin has allocated €7.1 billion to support Kyiv with weapons and ammunition this year, but this money has already been almost completely allocated to projects, the publication notes.

"If we want to do more, we need more money," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said when asked about Ukraineʼs military funding during a visit to an air base in Latvia.

According to Bild, Pistorius has asked for additional funds and Finance Minister Christian Lindner has expressed his support, but the matter must be finally approved by parliament in June.

In addition, according to the publication, Pistorius asked to allocate €15 billion for military aid to Kyiv in the German budget for 2025, which is currently being discussed.