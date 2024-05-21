In Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party said the West was making a "mistake" by trying to pressure Tbilisi over a draft law on foreign agents.

The publication SOVA indicates that this is how "Georgian Dream" commented on rumors that the US Congress may introduce sanctions against representatives of the Georgian government for the countryʼs anti-liberal turn. The party did not ignore the statements of the European Union regarding the European integration movement of Georgia.

"Georgian Dream" is convinced that the law on the transparency of foreign influence should protect the countryʼs sovereignty.

"The improvement of Georgian-American relations depends entirely on the correct actions of the American side. For this, one should not make promises with a blurred perspective and insulting blackmail, but show respect for the Georgian state and people," the ruling party said, adding that the US could prove that it sees Georgia as a strategic partner if:

agreed to unconditional visa liberalization for Georgian citizens and a free trade agreement;

invested in the Georgian economy.

"Mria" also wants the Georgian authorities not to be pressured by the argument about Georgiaʼs membership in the EU and to open negotiations with it by the end of the year, which would "restore justice in relations with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"If all this is implemented, then we will not need a law on the transparency of public organizations, nor will we have to respond to unfair statements. But if NGOs do not stop attempts at revolutions, attacks on the Georgian Orthodox Church, do not renounce religious extremism and encourage political interference under the guise of religiosity, LGBT propaganda, drugs, try to undermine state institutions (…), we will need a law on transparency and will have to respond to attacks Accordingly, now there is no alternative to the law on the transparency of foreign influence," Georgian Dream stated.