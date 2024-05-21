Germanyʼs initiative to strengthen Ukrainian air defense has raised almost a billion euros

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on May 21 for a visit. Its purpose is to assure that, despite the escalation of hostilities, Germany and Europe will continue to support Ukraine.

This is stated in the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Recently, Foreign Minister Analena Berbok and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius launched a global initiative to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. Almost a billion euros have already been collected for it.

"Our support is based on a deep belief that Ukraine will win this war. Putin suggests that eventually we will run out of air, but we will hold on. Germany, together with many other countries from all parts of the world, firmly stands by Ukraine. The people of Ukraine can count on this in the long term," Baerbock emphasized.

In addition to demonstrating support for Ukraine, the head of the German Foreign Ministry also plans to prepare for the Berlin Conference on Reconstruction as an investment in the future of Ukraine.