Air defense forces destroyed 28 out of 29 attack drones overnight

On the night of May 21, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed attack drones from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia and from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down 28 out of 29 attack drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The Russians attacked with drones, in particular, Kharkiv. Private houses and garages caught fire there at night. Four people were injured, they were given medical assistance on the spot.