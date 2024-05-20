British Defense Minister Grant Shapps reported the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included one million ammunition, 80 missiles for air defense systems, 20 BvS 10 amphibious armored personnel carriers.

"The world cannot wait, Ukraine needs our intervention so that it has everything it needs to resist Putin. Thatʼs what Great Britain did today," Shapps wrote.

The supply also included drones, four thousand units of military equipment, and 20 demining systems. In addition, Britain intends to send 20 more missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of May.

"Since we increased our funding for Ukraine to £3 billion three weeks ago, the UK has rapidly transferred a significant amount of equipment and ammunition to Ukraine," the minister said in a statement.

The day before, Grant Shapps confirmed on the air of the Sky News channel that the British weapons transferred to Kyiv are used to attack military facilities in Crimea, because it is an integral part of Ukraine. He also called on Germany and other allies of Ukraine to allow Kyiv to strike targets on the annexed peninsula.