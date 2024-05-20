Rescuers found the crashed helicopter of the president of Iran. Presumably, no one survived

On the night of Monday, May 20, in the northwestern region of Iran, rescuers found a helicopter on board of which the President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi and other high-ranking officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein-Amir Abdullahian, were on board. This is reported by AR and the Red Crescent Society.

The Iranian branch of the humanitarian network reported that there were no signs that the helicopterʼs passengers were alive at the crash site.

AR specified that, according to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand, the helicopter was seen at dawn from a distance of about two kilometers. At that time, 12 hours had passed since the helicopter disappeared.

The Iranian state agency Mehr writes that all passengers and crew members died, but this was not officially announced.