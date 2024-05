On the night of May 19, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions. Air defense forces destroyed all the drones.

This was written by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson regions.