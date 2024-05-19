Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk became the WBO world champion

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berynchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in a fight for the vacant WBO world lightweight title.

The fight took place on May 19 in the American San Diego. The match lasted all 12 rounds, as a result of which the judges awarded the victory to the Ukrainian by split decision — 115-113, 112-116, 116-112.

Thus, Denis managed to win his debut match for one of the four main championship belts.

Now the 36-year-old Ukrainian has 19 victories (9 by knockout) in 19 fights in the professional ring. The 29-year-old Navarrete has 41 fights: 38 wins (31 by knockout), two losses and one draw.