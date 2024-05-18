The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new form of military ticket

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new form of military ticket. Military registration documents issued before May 16 are considered valid until the new model is issued.

This is stated on the government website.

Resolution No. 559 enters into force on May 18 — at the same time as the law on mobilization. The military registration document is drawn up and issued:

in electronic form — with the help of the Electronic office of the conscript, the State web portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense or the "Diia" application (in the case of technical implementation of such a possibility);

— with the help of the Electronic office of the conscript, the State web portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense or the "Diia" application (in the case of technical implementation of such a possibility); in paper form — on a form, the form of which is approved by Cabinet Resolution No. 559. Moreover, a person can have only one military registration document on the form.

The information in the military registration document must correspond to the data of the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

The form of the military registration document in paper form is independently produced by district (city) staffing and territorial recruit centers (TRC) or their departments (relevant bodies of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), subdivisions of intelligence agencies). The number of the document on the form and the date of its issuance are entered into the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists on the day of issuance.

A military registration document on a form is issued (replaced) upon a written application, if: