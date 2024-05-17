In the European Union, the broadcasting of four more media that spread Russian propaganda was suspended

The Council of the EU suspended the broadcasting of four more media on the territory of the European Union, which spread Russian propaganda and support Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Itʼs about Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

This is stated in the message of the Council of the EU.

The institution notes that the mentioned media are under permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and play an important role in supporting the war against Ukraine and destabilizing the situation in neighboring countries.

However, in accordance with the Charter of the European Union on Fundamental Rights, although the broadcasting of the mentioned media has been suspended, their employees will be able to work on the territory of the European Union and, for example, give interviews.

The Council of the EU noted that Russia systematically manipulates the media and information, intervenes and grossly distorts the facts in order to justify and support a full-scale war against Ukraine, as well as to increase the destabilization of neighboring countries and the European Union. Russia has repeatedly directed propaganda and manipulation of facts against Ukraine and the Ukrainian authorities, as well as against European political parties, especially during election periods.

In addition, Russian propaganda was directed against civil society, asylum seekers, Russian ethnic minorities, gender minorities, and the functioning of democratic institutions in the EU and its member states.