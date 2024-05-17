The body of the 30th drowned man was retrieved from the Tysa

Romanian border guards found the body of a man in the Tisza River with signs of prolonged stay in the water.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The deceased was found in the afternoon of May 16, no documents were found with him. At present, measures are being taken to establish the identity of the drowned person, emphasized the SBSU.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, this is the 30th such case recorded during an attempt to cross the border through the Tisza.