Zelensky signed a law on increasing fines for evasion of military registration

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law No. 10379, which strengthens responsibility for violations of mobilization and military offenses.

This is stated in the project card on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The parliament adopted the draft law in the second reading on May 9.

It envisages changes to Article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, according to which violations by conscripts, conscripts and reservists of the rules of military accounting during martial law will be punished with a fine of 17 000-25 500 hryvnias. Such fines threaten if a person is not registered or does not update data on time.

Violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization (refusal of a summons or failure to appear for it at the territorial recruit center) during martial law is punishable by a fine of 17 000-25 000 hryvnias, and for officials of government bodies, local self-government, legal entities and public associations — 34 000-59 500 hryvnias.

The changes provide for the appointment of fines in absentia for violations of mobilization legislation. Fines will not be issued if the territorial recruit center (TRC) can obtain data about a person through state registers.