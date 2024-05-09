The Verkhovna Rada increased fines for violations of the mobilization legislation

At the May 9 meeting, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and as a whole for draft law No. 10379, which amends the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses and strengthens responsibility for violations of mobilization and military offenses.

256 MPs voted in favor, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. He added that by the second reading, all the changes on mitigation promised by the profile committee had been made and many negative norms had been removed.

In accordance with the amendments to Article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, violation by conscripts, conscripts, and reservists of the rules of military accounting during martial law will be punishable by a fine of 17 000-25 500 hryvnias. Such fines threaten if a person is not registered or does not update data on time.

Violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization (refusal of a summons or failure to appear for it at the territorial recruit center (TRC)) during martial law is punishable by a fine of 17 000-25 000 hryvnias, and for officials of government bodies, local self-government, legal entities and public bodies unions — 34 000-59 500 hryvnias.

The changes provide for the appointment of fines in absentia for violations of mobilization legislation. Fines will not be issued if the territorial procurement center (TRC) can obtain data about a person through state registers.

Now the adopted draft law must be signed by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and then by the president. It will enter into force the day after its publication.