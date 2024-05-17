SBI detained a border guard who shot a man who was trying to cross the border

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained a soldier of the border detachment who, according to the investigation, shot a 39-year-old resident of Dnipro who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Transcarpathia.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of SBI.

The Bureau has launched an investigation into the death of a civilian. In the evening of May 15, border guards saw a man heading towards the border with Romania. He did not stop at the request of the military, so the border guards began to chase him and fired several warning shots from their service weapons. They later found his body with a bullet wound to the head.

SBI claims that the deceased had tourist equipment and a foreign passport with him. Law enforcement officers worked at the scene, they seized the victimʼs personal belongings and the weapon used to shoot.

One of the border guards was detained, and a notice of suspicion is being prepared for him for exceeding authority or official authority (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code). The investigation is ongoing.