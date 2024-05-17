The United States maintains a position on how Ukraine can use American weapons. It is about its application only on Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a briefing.

She was asked whether Washington changed its opinion about the use of American weapons by Ukraine against the background of the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction.

The spokeswoman replied that "we have not changed our position." The states believe that their aid should be used to return the sovereign territory of Ukraine."

Sabrina Singh was also asked whether the ban on striking Russian territory with American weapons is a mandatory condition for Ukrainians. She said the US had "released inquiries on this".

According to her, at every meeting in the Rammstein format, it is discussed that the weapon is intended for use on the battlefield. And US representatives emphasize that it is best to do this on the territory of Ukraine.