In Ukraine, an informant was exposed who leaked data on the Kharkiv Air Defense Forces base to the Russians

Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed a Russian informant who passed on information about the bases of air defense forces protecting Kharkiv.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

According to the investigation, at the end of 2023, an unemployed resident of the village of Bezlyudivka began to communicate with a representative of the FSB of the Russian Federation through a messenger.

The suspect sent a representative of the Russian special service information about the bases of the Defense Forces and the location of air defense in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

The resident of Bezlyudivka did not receive money for working for the enemy. He did not hide his profile data and even sent an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation a summons, which was handed to him by representatives of the territorial recruit center.

Currently, the man has been charged with treason and sent to arrest without bail.