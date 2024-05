On the night of May 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed attack drones, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

Drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk districts.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 20 enemy drones were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.