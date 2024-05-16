The USA imposed sanctions against Russians and Russian companies involved in the supply of weapons from the DPRK

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against two Russians and three Russian organizations for facilitating the transfer of weapons between the Russian Federation and North Korea.

The press service of the department writes about it.

In particular, Rafael Gazaryan, who since at least April 2023 has acted as a contact person in Ashot Mkrtychevʼs negotiations regarding Russiaʼs receipt of several types of weapons and ammunition from the DPRK, has been subject to restrictions.

Ghazaryanʼs company Rafort and Trans Capital LLC, which he used to ship and deliver aviation components to a North Korean arms dealer, were also sanctioned.

Restrictions were also imposed against Oleksiy Budnev and his company "Technology". Back in March 2023, he facilitated the supply of military communications equipment to Russia, likely originating in the DPRK and intended for the Russian military.