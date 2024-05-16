Austria created a €500 million special fund to support investments in Ukraine

Austrian authorities have created a special loan fund totaling €500 million to support exports and investments in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of the country.

The fund plans to provide €500 million over the next five years to support business in Ukraine.

Attracting funds from international financial institutions can increase the volume of financing to one billion euros. Approximately €100 million per year is earmarked for new business.

The Ministry of Finance believes that this program will also open up opportunities for Austrian exporters in the recovery of Ukraine.