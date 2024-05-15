A single online platform for adopting children has been launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, together with the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care, launched a single state online platform on adoption and family education of children — "Ukraine for every child".

This is the first step towards the digitalization of the child care and support system. On this platform, you can find the necessary information and resources related to the adoption and placement of children in family forms of education.

In particular, you can get a step-by-step algorithm of actions to adopt a child into your family, and also learn about adoption, family forms of upbringing and patronage. You can also use the "Care Line" and hear the stories of children and families who already have the experience of adoption or upbringing in family forms.

The next step, the Ministry of Social Policy notes, is to build a comprehensive system that will provide a transparent and understandable mechanism for submitting documents for the adoption of children. The launched platform will be a step-by-step "road map" for families who want to help orphans and children deprived of parental care.