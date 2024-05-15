The Parliament of Estonia approved the law on the use of frozen funds of the Russian Federation for the benefit of Ukraine

On May 15, the Parliament of Estonia voted for a law that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna informed about this on the social network Kh.

"Our parliament by an overwhelming majority of votes adopted a law that will allow the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine! I hope the president will declare it a law as soon as possible," he wrote.

Tsakhna added that Estonia is one step closer to creating a precedent in Europe with a similar initiative.

In accordance with the law, the assets of individuals and legal entities, frozen as part of the sanctions, can be used as an advance payment to compensate for the losses that the Russian Federation has caused to Ukraine, writes Postimees.