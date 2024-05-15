France will hand over a new batch of missiles for air defense to Ukraine

France will transfer to Ukraine a new batch of Aster anti-aircraft missiles for SAMP/T medium-range ground-based air defense systems.

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sébastien Lecornu said this the day before at the hearing of the National Assembly, reports Le Monde.

"I have just signed the second batch of Aster missiles so that the SAMP/T, which we, together with our Italian partners, transferred to Ukraine, will continue to work," the minister said.

At the same time, neither the number of transferred missiles nor the delivery schedule are specified.