The US will allocate an additional $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Support will be provided for investment in the industry of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated this during a briefing with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"We have additional help on the way. In fact, some help has already arrived. But today I want to add to that by announcing that we will provide an additional $2 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine," said Blinken.

The US Secretary of State stated that within the framework of this assistance, a first-of-its-kind fund for defense enterprises will be created. Funds from the new aid package can also be used to purchase weapons in other countries.

Blinken also assured that the USA is in a hurry to deliver the necessary weapons for Ukraine — ammunition, military equipment, missiles and air defense systems. He added that the US "pays special attention to Patriot and other air defense vehicles, we are trying to make sure that we can find them and put them in Ukraine."

When asked whether the US does not prohibit Ukraine from using its weapons to launch strikes against Russia, Blinken replied that Washington "does not encourage this, but Ukraine must decide for itself what to do."

"We will provide Ukraine with all necessary means to achieve victory," said Blinken.

In addition, Blinken said the U.S. and Ukraine could sign a bilateral security agreement within weeks — the "hard work" on the deal is already done, he said.