A cadet of the Odesa Military Academy crashed during a parachute jump. SBI is investigating the circumstances of the death

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a cadet of the Odesa Military Academy during a training jump with a parachute.

This was reported to SBI.

The tragedy happened on May 14 at the base of one of the Ukrainian airfields. A second-year cadet of the Faculty of Military Intelligence and Special Operations Forces made a training jump at a height of 600 meters.

Preliminary, the stabilization parachute caught on the helicopter, was damaged and wrapped around the cadetʼs leg, and also prevented the main parachute from opening. The boy began to spin in the air, and the reserve parachute did not have time to fully open. A 19-year-old boy died on the spot.

The investigation will check whether the instructors properly trained and instructed the cadets and whether they followed the rules during training jumps. Also, the examination will establish whether the parachute was correctly packed. It was the cadetʼs 12th jump during the training period.

Previously, the offense was classified as a negligent attitude to military service committed under martial law. The article provides imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.