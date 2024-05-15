HACC seized two An-148 aircraft that belonged to a Russian company to the income of Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) seized two medium-haul An-148-100E passenger aircraft of the Russian company Ilyushin Finance Co. from state revenue.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The department noted that "Ilyushin Finance Co." is a specialized company that is part of the state corporation "Rostec" and is responsible for the functional direction in the field of leasing, maintenance management and sale of aircraft manufactured at aviation factories of the Russian Federation.

Before and during Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company systematically cooperated with the highest Russian political leadership and supplied aircraft and components to Russian law enforcement agencies and structural units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatykh added that these planes are on the territory of Ukraine.