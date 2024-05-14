In Vovchansk, a Russian soldier shot a local at close range. Another civilian has disappeared

On May 14, a Russian soldier shot a 46-year-old local resident at close range in the village of Staritsa of the Vovchan community.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

In addition, one civilian went missing today during an armed attack by the occupiers. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Currently, law enforcement officers assume that the occupiers either captured him or killed him.

Fighting continues in the settlement.

The prosecutorʼs office has opened two criminal proceedings regarding the commission of war crimes by the Russian army in the border community in the Kharkiv region.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office entered information into the Unified State Register of Pretrial Investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Currently, the battles for Vovchansk continue. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Liptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that Russian troops captured Ukrainian civilians during the offensive in the Vovchansk community. Local residents were placed in a basement on May 11, and some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers on May 13. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.