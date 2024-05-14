”Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched an updated website for buying tickets

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) has launched an updated website for buying railway tickets with extended functionality.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

The site is currently in beta mode and has the following features:

buying tickets for any train;

purchase of tickets for trains Kyiv — Warsaw and Kyiv — Vienna after verifying the account through "Diia.Signature";

return of tickets for international flights;

purchase of tickets for womenʼs compartments;

cashless payment of tickets using Apple Pay and Google Pay and much more.

“Diia” added that the account in the UZ application will be synchronized with the site. That is, it is enough to go through verification through "Diia.Signature" once.

They also noted that traffickers will be tracked and banned.