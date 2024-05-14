The fight between Usyk and Fury will determine the absolute heavyweight boxing champion of the world. When the match will take place

On May 18, Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will fight WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs). They will fight for the title of absolute world champion in boxing in super heavy weight (90.72 kg+). This is the most prestigious category in this sport.

The evening of boxing will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, at the Kingdom Arena. American referee Mark Nelson will officiate the main fight. The judges of the fight will be Manuel Oliver Palermo from Spain, Craig Metcalf from Canada and Mike Fitzgerald from the USA.

According to Kyiv time, the match will start after midnight, i.e. already on May 19, the official broadcaster of the fight in Ukraine is the Megogo online service.

Queensberry Promotions

Both boxers are still undefeated at the professional level. Fury won 34 of 35 fights, including a victory over Wladimir Klitschko. The only draw in the career of the Brit happened in the fight against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

As for Usyk, the Ukrainian triumphed in each of his 21 fights at the pro level. The last time Oleksandr entered the ring was in August last year, when he knocked out British Daniel Dubois in the ninth round.

The winner will become the first absolute heavyweight champion to hold all the belts. The last such champion was Lennox Lewis — in 1999, he won three titles in a fight with Evander Holyfield, winning the WBA, WBC and IBF belts. However, since 2007, the WBO belt has also appeared, and since then no boxer has managed to collect all the awards in one hand.