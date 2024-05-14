Six more children were returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine

Six more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region — a girl and five boys aged 5 to 12.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this.

The childrenʼs parents dared to leave the occupation because their children could be sent for so-called rehabilitation. They knew of cases where children were taken and not returned home.

The organization Save Ukraine worked on the return of children with their families. The head of the noted that it was a difficult mission, because the families were detained at checkpoints and intimidated.

Doctors and psychologists are currently working with the children.

Since the beginning of 2024, 84 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.