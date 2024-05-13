The broadcast of “Eurovision-2023”, which Britain conducted on behalf of Ukraine, received the BAFTA TV award

The live broadcast of Eurovision 2023, which took place in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, won the nomination "Best Live Event Coverage" at the BAFTA TV Awards.

This is stated on the website of the award.

The award for Eurovision 2023 coverage was won by the BBC Studios/BBC One production group. Anna Waddingham, one of the presenters, received the award for participation in the show. Together with the BBC team, the co-host, Ukrainian singer Yuliya Sanina, also took the stage.

"My congratulations to everyone who created Eurovision 2023! A year has passed, and we continue to fondly remember how two countries and two cultures made history on stage in Liverpool together. And this award is a beautiful final chord," wrote Sanina.

Charlesʼ Coronation Concert and the Royal British Legion Remembrance Festival, which takes place every year, also competed in the nomination.

At Eurovision 2022, representatives of Ukraine Kalush Orchestra won, but due to the war , the 2023 competition was held in Great Britain, which took second place in 2022.