The body of the 29th man who tried to cross the border was retrieved from the Tysa

The body of another man who tried to cross the border illegally was recovered from Tysa.

This was reported by the DPSU.

On the border with Hungary, border guards found the body of a man in a wetsuit, which was carried by the current, in the river. He was pulled ashore and the police were called. It was established that the deceased is a 42-year-old resident of Transcarpathia.

This is already the 29th such case recorded during an attempt to cross the border through the Tisza.