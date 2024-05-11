Intelligence identified 36 Russians involved in Dagger strikes on Ukraine

Operatives and analysts of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have identified 36 Russians involved in the strikes of "Kinjal" missiles on Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the GUR.

These are 29 representatives of the command, flight and technical staff of the 44th separate long-range aviation regiment of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Seven officers from among the regimentʼs technical staff have also been identified, but the GUR does not name them.

This regiment was formed on December 1, 2021, the place of its permanent deployment is the airfield "Savasleika". The regiment has a two-squadron structure, staffed with up to 24 MiG-31K long-range fighter-interceptors.

The number plates of MiG-31K aircraft from the regiment are also set: RF-20862, RF-03230, RF-20882, RF-03231, RF-03234, RF-19275, RF-94268, RF-42251, RF-42253, RF- 20867, RF-20883.

Aircraft armament — Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" air-missile complex (warhead 500 kg, possible nuclear weapons), purpose — the task of maximum rapid strikes at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers.

The hypersonic flight speed of the missile in the final section is achieved due to the acceleration of the carrier aircraft to supersonic parameters (that is, the MiG-31K performs the role of the "first stage").

The list of identified Russian war criminals can be found at the link.