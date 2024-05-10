The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — two people were killed

On May 10, the Russian occupiers fought in the Bakhmutsky and Pokrovsky districts, as a result of which two people died and two more were injured.

The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office writes about this.

The Russian army attacked the city of Chasiv Yar. A 65-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were injured there. Damaged residential buildings.

The Russians also shelled the village of Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsky district, where two civilians — a 49-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman — died.

Донецька обласна прокуратура

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office conducts pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings based on violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).